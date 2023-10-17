Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at 11.94, up 1.02% from yesterday's 11.82

25 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 11.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.94 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's open price was 12.08 and the close price was 12.01. The stock had a high of 12.12 and a low of 11.72. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is currently 57,539.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.45 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea was 41,381,263 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹11.94, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹11.82

Today, the closing price of Vodafone Idea stock was 11.94, which represents a 1.02% increase from the previous day's closing price of 11.82. The net change in the stock price was 0.12.

17 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel954.48.850.94961.35736.2531812.17
Vodafone Idea11.940.121.0212.455.758123.55
Tata Communications1787.6-8.3-0.461956.851157.150946.6
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra96.18-0.16-0.17114.2549.818802.49
Tanla Platforms1063.65-3.4-0.321317.7506.114295.49
17 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Vodafone Idea reached a low of 11.79 and a high of 12.20 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:36 PM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 11.9 as against previous close of 11.85

Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 12.0, with a bid price of 12.0 and an offer price of 12.05. The offer quantity stands at 4,960,000, while the bid quantity is at 2,960,000. The open interest for this stock is 1,348,960,000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:28 PM IST Vodafone Idea Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Vodafone Idea Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 5.70000 and the 52 week high price is 12.50000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.98, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹11.82

The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 11.98, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 0.16. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Vodafone Idea Key Metrics

17 Oct 2023, 02:44 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.55 (+10.0%) & 0.2 (-20.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.15 (-40.0%) & 0.45 (-30.77%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel951.255.70.6961.35736.2530056.92
Vodafone Idea11.960.141.1812.455.758220.91
Tata Communications1787.7-8.2-0.461956.851157.150949.45
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra96.03-0.31-0.32114.2549.818773.17
Tanla Platforms1073.05.950.561317.7506.114421.16
17 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.02, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹11.82

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 12.02, representing a percent change of 1.69. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.69% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 0.2, suggesting that it has gained 0.2 units in value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of 11.79 and a high price of 12.20 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 11.9 as against previous close of 11.85

Vodafone Idea is a telecommunications company with a spot price of 12. The bid price is 12.0, while the offer price is 12.05. The offer quantity is 4,000,000 and the bid quantity is 1,200,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is 1,348,240,000.

17 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.98, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹11.82

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.98, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 0.16. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.5 (+0.0%) & 0.2 (-20.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.15 (-40.0%) & 0.5 (-23.08%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days11.55
10 Days11.51
20 Days11.44
50 Days9.90
100 Days8.72
300 Days7.84
17 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Vodafone Idea stock was 11.79, while the high price reached 12.20.

17 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.99, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹11.82

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that its price is 11.99, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 0.17. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.44% and has gained 0.17 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 11.9 as against previous close of 11.85

Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, is currently trading at a spot price of 12. The bid price is slightly higher at 12.05, and the offer price is 12.1. The offer quantity is 2,560,000, while the bid quantity is 2,880,000. The open interest stands at 1,345,600,000.

17 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹11.82

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 12, with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 0.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.52% and the net change is a positive value of 0.18.

Click here for Vodafone Idea News

17 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel958.6513.11.39961.35736.2534180.36
Vodafone Idea12.00.181.5212.455.758415.63
Tata Communications1804.08.10.451956.851157.151414.0
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra96.790.450.47114.2549.818921.75
Tanla Platforms1073.556.50.611317.7506.114428.55
17 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of 11.79 and a high of 12.20 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.55 (+10.0%) & 0.25 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.2 (-20.0%) & 0.5 (-23.08%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold4444
Sell7779
Strong Sell3222
17 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 11.9 as against previous close of 11.85

Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, has a spot price of 12.05. The bid price and quantity are also 12.05 and 2,000,000 respectively, while the offer price and quantity stand at 12.1 and 2,320,000 respectively. The stock's open interest is 1,346,080,000.

17 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Vodafone Idea stock is 11.79, while the high price is 12.20.

17 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.03, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹11.82

Based on the current data, the stock price of Vodafone Idea is 12.03, with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 0.21. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment in time and may not reflect the overall trend. Investors should conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

17 Oct 2023, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.6 (+20.0%) & 0.3 (+20.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.2 (-20.0%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.12, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹11.82

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 12.12, with a percent change of 2.54 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.54% from its previous closing price. The net change of 0.3 suggests that the stock has gained 0.3 points from its previous value. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of 11.79 and a high of 12.20 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.82, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹12.01

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.82, with a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.58% and has a net decrease of 0.19.

17 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.01 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea recorded a BSE volume of 41,381,263 shares. The closing price for the day was 12.01 per share.

