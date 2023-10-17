Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at 11.94, up 1.02% from yesterday's 11.82

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's open price was ₹12.08 and the close price was ₹12.01. The stock had a high of ₹12.12 and a low of ₹11.72. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is currently ₹57,539.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.45 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea was 41,381,263 shares.
Today, the closing price of Vodafone Idea stock was ₹11.94, which represents a 1.02% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹11.82. The net change in the stock price was 0.12.
The stock price of Vodafone Idea reached a low of ₹11.79 and a high of ₹12.20 on the current day.
Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 12.0, with a bid price of 12.0 and an offer price of 12.05. The offer quantity stands at 4,960,000, while the bid quantity is at 2,960,000. The open interest for this stock is 1,348,960,000.
Vodafone Idea Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 5.70000 and the 52 week high price is 12.50000.
The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is ₹11.98, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 0.16. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (+10.0%) & ₹0.2 (-20.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.15 (-40.0%) & ₹0.45 (-30.77%) respectively.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹12.02, representing a percent change of 1.69. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.69% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 0.2, suggesting that it has gained 0.2 units in value.
The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of ₹11.79 and a high price of ₹12.20 for the current day.
Vodafone Idea is a telecommunications company with a spot price of 12. The bid price is 12.0, while the offer price is 12.05. The offer quantity is 4,000,000 and the bid quantity is 1,200,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is 1,348,240,000.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹11.98, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 0.16. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.5 (+0.0%) & ₹0.2 (-20.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.15 (-40.0%) & ₹0.5 (-23.08%) respectively.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|11.55
|10 Days
|11.51
|20 Days
|11.44
|50 Days
|9.90
|100 Days
|8.72
|300 Days
|7.84
Today, the low price of Vodafone Idea stock was ₹11.79, while the high price reached ₹12.20.
The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that its price is ₹11.99, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 0.17. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.44% and has gained 0.17 points.
Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, is currently trading at a spot price of 12. The bid price is slightly higher at 12.05, and the offer price is 12.1. The offer quantity is 2,560,000, while the bid quantity is 2,880,000. The open interest stands at 1,345,600,000.
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹12, with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 0.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.52% and the net change is a positive value of 0.18.
The Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of ₹11.79 and a high of ₹12.20 on the current day.
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (+10.0%) & ₹0.25 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.2 (-20.0%) & ₹0.5 (-23.08%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, has a spot price of ₹12.05. The bid price and quantity are also ₹12.05 and 2,000,000 respectively, while the offer price and quantity stand at ₹12.1 and 2,320,000 respectively. The stock's open interest is 1,346,080,000.
The current day's low price for Vodafone Idea stock is ₹11.79, while the high price is ₹12.20.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹12.03, with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 0.21. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment in time and may not reflect the overall trend. Investors should conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.6 (+20.0%) & ₹0.3 (+20.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 17 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.2 (-20.0%) & ₹0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹12.12, with a percent change of 2.54 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.54% from its previous closing price. The net change of 0.3 suggests that the stock has gained 0.3 points from its previous value. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively in the market.
The Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of ₹11.79 and a high of ₹12.20 on the current day.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹11.82, with a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.58% and has a net decrease of 0.19.
On the last day, Vodafone Idea recorded a BSE volume of 41,381,263 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹12.01 per share.
