Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock surges on positive trading day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the stock price of Vodafone Idea opened at ₹13.99 and closed at ₹13.94. The stock reached a high of ₹14.23 and a low of ₹13.58 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹68,346.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.07, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 52,993,207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.