Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 14.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.21 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the stock price of Vodafone Idea opened at 13.99 and closed at 13.94. The stock reached a high of 14.23 and a low of 13.58 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 68,346.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.07, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 52,993,207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Vodafone Idea December futures opened at 14.55 as against previous close of 14.15

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 14.2. The bid price and offer price for the stock are also 14.2 and 14.25 respectively. The offer quantity is 3,200,000 while the bid quantity is 3,280,000. The stock has an open interest of 1,787,280,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.21, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹14.04

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 14.21 with a percent change of 1.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.21% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.17, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.17.

18 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.91%
3 Months13.96%
6 Months80.13%
YTD77.85%
1 Year67.26%
18 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.04, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹13.94

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 14.04, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.72% and the net change in price is 0.1.

18 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 52,993,207 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 13.94.

