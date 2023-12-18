Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock surges on positive trading day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the stock price of Vodafone Idea opened at ₹13.99 and closed at ₹13.94. The stock reached a high of ₹14.23 and a low of ₹13.58 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹68,346.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.07, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 52,993,207 shares.
Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 14.2. The bid price and offer price for the stock are also 14.2 and 14.25 respectively. The offer quantity is 3,200,000 while the bid quantity is 3,280,000. The stock has an open interest of 1,787,280,000.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹14.21 with a percent change of 1.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.21% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.17, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹0.17.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.91%
|3 Months
|13.96%
|6 Months
|80.13%
|YTD
|77.85%
|1 Year
|67.26%
