Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea sees stock gains on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 15.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.22 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 15.6 and closed at 15.74. The stock reached a high of 15.77 and a low of 15.02 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 73,457.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 58,668,104 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.22, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹15.09

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 15.22, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 0.13. This means that the stock has increased by 0.86% from its previous value and has gained 0.13 points.

18 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.74 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea witnessed a BSE volume of 58,668,104 shares. The closing price for the day stood at 15.74 per share.

