Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at 11.69, down -2.09% from yesterday's 11.94

26 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 11.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.69 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 11.83 and closed at 11.82. The highest price it reached during the day was 12.2, while the lowest price was 11.79. The market capitalization of the company is 58,123.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.45, and the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 45,137,074 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, the closing price of Vodafone Idea stock was 11.69, showing a decrease of 2.09% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was -0.25. Yesterday's closing price was 11.94.

18 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel951.15-2.95-0.31961.35736.2530001.2
Vodafone Idea11.69-0.25-2.0912.455.756906.56
Tata Communications1781.1-6.5-0.361956.851157.150761.35
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra93.95-2.23-2.32114.2549.818366.55
Tanla Platforms1028.7-37.45-3.511317.7506.113825.77
18 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day was 11.55, while the high price reached 12.01.

18 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Vodafone Idea Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Vodafone Idea Ltd stock is 5.70, while the 52-week high price is 12.50.

The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 11.94 with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 0.12. This means that the stock has increased by 1.02% from its previous closing price and the net change is an increase of 0.12 points.

18 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-40.0%) & 0.15 (-25.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.15 (+0.0%) & 0.6 (+20.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 11.94, with a percent change of 1.02. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.12, further supporting the notion of a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:04 PM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 12.05 as against previous close of 12.0

Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, currently has a spot price of 11.9. The bid price stands at 11.65, while the offer price is 11.7 with an offer quantity of 800,000. The bid quantity is much higher at 4,000,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is 1,322,800,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 11.94, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 0.12. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.02% from the previous trading session and has gained 0.12 points.

18 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days11.73
10 Days11.52
20 Days11.49
50 Days9.98
100 Days8.77
300 Days7.86
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.94, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 0.12. This suggests that the stock has increased by 1.02% from its previous value and has gained 0.12 points.

Click here for Vodafone Idea Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.94 with a percent change of 1.02. This means that the stock has increased by 1.02% compared to its previous closing price. The net change is 0.12, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.12 rupees.

Click here for Vodafone Idea AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold4444
Sell7779
Strong Sell3222
The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 11.94, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.02% and the value has increased by 0.12 rupees.

Click here for Vodafone Idea News

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.94, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 0.12. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.02% from its previous closing price. The net change of 0.12 suggests that the stock has gained 0.12 points since the last trading session. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend in today's trading session.

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.94, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.02% or 0.12 points.

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.94, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 0.12. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.02% from the previous trading session, with a net increase of 0.12 points. The stock is currently trading at 11.94.

18 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.69%
3 Months56.42%
6 Months96.69%
YTD50.63%
1 Year41.67%
18 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.94, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹11.82

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.94 with a percent change of 1.02. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.02% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.12, indicating a slight increase in value.

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 45,137,074 shares and closed at a price of 11.82 per share.

