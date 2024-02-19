Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 15.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.91 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 16.02, closed at 15.95 with a high of 16.56 and a low of 15.81. The market capitalization was 77449.59 crore. The 52-week high was 18.42 while the 52-week low was 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 67,701,404 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume was 67,701,404 shares with a closing price of 15.95.

