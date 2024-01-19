Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock surges on positive trading day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹15.22 and closed at ₹15.09 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹15.41 and a low of ₹14.62. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹73,360.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹18.42 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 37,595,360 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
