Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹11.94 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹12.01 and a low of ₹11.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹56,906.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.45 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 38,515,952 shares on the BSE.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 947.0 -5.8 -0.61 961.35 736.2 527688.73 Vodafone Idea 11.72 0.03 0.26 12.45 5.7 57052.6 Tata Communications 1774.4 -12.3 -0.69 1956.85 1157.1 50570.4 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 93.56 -0.39 -0.42 114.25 49.8 18290.3 Tanla Platforms 1026.0 -2.7 -0.26 1317.7 506.1 13789.48

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 11.6 as against previous close of 11.75 Vodafone Idea is a telecom company with a spot price of 11.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 11.7, while the offer price matches the spot price at 11.75. The offer quantity is 480,000 shares, while the bid quantity is higher at 2,720,000 shares. The open interest for Vodafone Idea stands at 1,300,080,000 shares.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today is ₹11.57, while the high price is ₹11.84.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.27% 3 Months 54.76% 6 Months 93.39% YTD 48.1% 1 Year 38.46%

