comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 19 2023 10:25:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.95 -1.69%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 393.85 -3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.45 -0.38%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,456.3 2.5%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 203.6 -1.4%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock soars on positive trading day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock soars on positive trading day

4 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 11.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.73 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone IdeaPremium
Vodafone Idea

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 11.94 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 12.01 and a low of 11.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 56,906.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.45 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 38,515,952 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:31:08 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel947.0-5.8-0.61961.35736.2527688.73
Vodafone Idea11.720.030.2612.455.757052.6
Tata Communications1774.4-12.3-0.691956.851157.150570.4
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra93.56-0.39-0.42114.2549.818290.3
Tanla Platforms1026.0-2.7-0.261317.7506.113789.48
19 Oct 2023, 10:28:24 AM IST

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 11.6 as against previous close of 11.75

Vodafone Idea is a telecom company with a spot price of 11.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 11.7, while the offer price matches the spot price at 11.75. The offer quantity is 480,000 shares, while the bid quantity is higher at 2,720,000 shares. The open interest for Vodafone Idea stands at 1,300,080,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:24:06 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.73, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹11.69

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.73, which represents a 0.34% increase from the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 0.04.

19 Oct 2023, 10:16:01 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today is 11.57, while the high price is 11.84.

19 Oct 2023, 09:54:22 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:43:20 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.27%
3 Months54.76%
6 Months93.39%
YTD48.1%
1 Year38.46%
19 Oct 2023, 09:41:58 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.67, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹11.69

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 11.67 with a percent change of -0.17. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.17% from the previous trading session. The net change is -0.02, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.02 rupees.

19 Oct 2023, 09:19:09 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.71, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹11.69

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.71 with a percent change of 0.17. This means that there has been a slight increase of 0.02 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:16:19 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 38,515,952 shares. The closing price for the stock was 11.94.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App