Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Vodafone Idea was ₹14.16 and the close price was ₹14.09. The stock had a high of ₹14.45 and a low of ₹13.96. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹68,200.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.07 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 43,323,366 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.