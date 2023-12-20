Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 14.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.01 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Vodafone Idea was 14.16 and the close price was 14.09. The stock had a high of 14.45 and a low of 13.96. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 68,200.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.07 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 43,323,366 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.09 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea recorded a trading volume of 43,323,366 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 14.09 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.