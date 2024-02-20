Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price closed at ₹15.91, slightly lower than the open price of ₹15.97 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.34 and a low of ₹15.84 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹77,887.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹18.42 and the 52-week low was ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 44,103,905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.