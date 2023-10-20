Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets amidst financial concerns

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹11.68 and closed at ₹11.69 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹12.09 and a low of ₹11.57 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58,366.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.45, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 49,868,876 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of ₹11.84 and a high price of ₹12.12 for the current day.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹11.93, with a percent change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.06, implying a small decline in price. Based on this data, it appears that Vodafone Idea's stock is experiencing some negative movement in the market.
Vodafone Idea is a telecommunications company trading at a spot price of 11.9. The bid and offer prices are 11.9 and 11.95 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 1,840,000 and 2,000,000. The open interest for this stock is 1,078,800,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock price of Vodafone Idea is currently ₹11.87, which represents a decrease of 1% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.12, indicating a slight decline.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.84%
|3 Months
|63.65%
|6 Months
|98.35%
|YTD
|51.9%
|1 Year
|41.18%
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹12.07, which represents a 0.67% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.08.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 49,868,876 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹11.69.
