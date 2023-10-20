Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets amidst financial concerns

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹11.68 and closed at ₹11.69 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹12.09 and a low of ₹11.57 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58,366.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.45, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 49,868,876 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.