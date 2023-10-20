Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets amidst financial concerns

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 11.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.93 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 11.68 and closed at 11.69 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 12.09 and a low of 11.57 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 58,366.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.45, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 49,868,876 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of 11.84 and a high price of 12.12 for the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.93, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹11.99

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.93, with a percent change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.06, implying a small decline in price. Based on this data, it appears that Vodafone Idea's stock is experiencing some negative movement in the market.

20 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 12.05 as against previous close of 12.05

Vodafone Idea is a telecommunications company trading at a spot price of 11.9. The bid and offer prices are 11.9 and 11.95 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 1,840,000 and 2,000,000. The open interest for this stock is 1,078,800,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.87, down -1% from yesterday's ₹11.99

The stock price of Vodafone Idea is currently 11.87, which represents a decrease of 1% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.12, indicating a slight decline.

20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.84%
3 Months63.65%
6 Months98.35%
YTD51.9%
1 Year41.18%
20 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.07, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹11.99

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 12.07, which represents a 0.67% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.08.

20 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.69 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 49,868,876 shares. The closing price for the stock was 11.69.

