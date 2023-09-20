Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -6.82 %. The stock closed at 11.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.93 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 12.38 and closed at 11.73 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 12.4 and a low of 10.81 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 53,206.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 11.95, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 102,145,156 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.73 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 102,145,156 shares, with a closing price of 11.73.

