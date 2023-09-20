Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹12.38 and closed at ₹11.73 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹12.4 and a low of ₹10.81 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹53,206.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹11.95, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 102,145,156 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.