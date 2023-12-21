Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stocks soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 2.6 %. The stock closed at 13.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.43 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.04 and closed at 14.01 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 14.38 and a low of 13.01. The company has a market capitalization of 63,721.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 15.07 and 5.7 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 80,415,079 shares of Vodafone Idea were traded on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Vodafone Idea stock today was 12.94, while the high price reached 13.56.

21 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM IST Vodafone Idea December futures opened at 13.2 as against previous close of 13.15

Vodafone Idea is a telecom company whose stock is currently trading at a spot price of 13.45. The bid price and offer price are also 13.45 and 13.5 respectively. The bid quantity stands at 960,000, while the offer quantity is 2,720,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is 1,728,800,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.43, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹13.09

The stock price of Vodafone Idea is currently trading at 13.43, which represents a 2.6% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 0.34.

21 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.76%
3 Months12.83%
6 Months69.03%
YTD65.82%
1 Year58.79%
21 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.18, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹13.09

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.18, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.09. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.69% or 0.09.

21 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.01 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 80,415,079 shares with a closing price of 14.01 per share.

