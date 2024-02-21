Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 15.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.1 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at 16.09 and closed at 16. The high for the day was 16.43 and the low was 15.87. The market capitalization stood at 77595.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 18.42 and the 52-week low was 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 51526545 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹16.1, up 1% from yesterday's ₹15.94

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 16.1 with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 51,526,545 and the closing price was 16.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!