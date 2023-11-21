comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 21 2023 10:29:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.2 1.41%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.8 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.1 0.25%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 677.55 0.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 249.35 -0.64%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets amid ongoing struggles
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets amid ongoing struggles

5 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 14.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.91 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone IdeaPremium
Vodafone Idea

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.62 and closed at 14.55. The stock reached a high of 15.07 and a low of 14.01 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 68,930.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 14.8 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 71,255,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:34:48 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.91, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹14.16

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.91, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The net change is -0.25, indicating a decline in the stock value.

21 Nov 2023, 10:17:59 AM IST

Vodafone Idea November futures opened at 14.3 as against previous close of 14.2

Vodafone Idea's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 14.05. The bid price is slightly lower at 14.0, while the offer price matches the spot price at 14.05. The offer quantity is 960,000, indicating the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is significantly higher at 3,840,000, suggesting a higher demand for the stock at the bid price. The open interest stands at 1,444,880,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 10:11:58 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of 13.96 and a high price of 14.36 for the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:52:10 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:42:20 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.96, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹14.16

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.96. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decline in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.2, suggesting a decrease of 0.2.

21 Nov 2023, 09:30:34 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.17%
3 Months86.16%
6 Months102.14%
YTD79.11%
1 Year69.46%
21 Nov 2023, 09:00:03 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.16, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹14.55

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 14.16. There has been a percent change of -2.68, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.39, which represents the decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value based on this data.

21 Nov 2023, 08:17:55 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 71,255,078 shares. The closing price for the stock was 14.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App