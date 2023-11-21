Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets amid ongoing struggles

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.62 and closed at ₹14.55. The stock reached a high of ₹15.07 and a low of ₹14.01 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹68,930.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹14.8 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 71,255,078 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.91, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹14.16 The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.91, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The net change is -0.25, indicating a decline in the stock value.

Vodafone Idea November futures opened at 14.3 as against previous close of 14.2 Vodafone Idea's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 14.05. The bid price is slightly lower at 14.0, while the offer price matches the spot price at 14.05. The offer quantity is 960,000, indicating the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is significantly higher at 3,840,000, suggesting a higher demand for the stock at the bid price. The open interest stands at 1,444,880,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of ₹13.96 and a high price of ₹14.36 for the current day.

Vodafone Idea Live Updates VODAFONE IDEA More Information

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.96, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹14.16 The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.96. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decline in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.2.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.17% 3 Months 86.16% 6 Months 102.14% YTD 79.11% 1 Year 69.46%

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.16, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹14.55 The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹14.16. There has been a percent change of -2.68, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.39, which represents the decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value based on this data.

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.55 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 71,255,078 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹14.55.