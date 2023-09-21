Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stocks plunge amid financial difficulties

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹10.93 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹11.39, while the low was ₹10.87. The company has a market capitalization of ₹53,547.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.4, and the low is ₹5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 37,496,800 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.76%
|3 Months
|34.97%
|6 Months
|67.94%
|YTD
|39.24%
|1 Year
|20.22%
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹10.97, with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.27% from its previous closing price. The net change is -0.03, indicating a decrease of ₹0.03 per share.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea recorded a BSE volume of 37,496,800 shares with a closing price of ₹10.93.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!