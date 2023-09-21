Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stocks plunge amid financial difficulties

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.97 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 10.93 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 11.39, while the low was 10.87. The company has a market capitalization of 53,547.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.4, and the low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 37,496,800 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.76%
3 Months34.97%
6 Months67.94%
YTD39.24%
1 Year20.22%
21 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.97, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹11

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 10.97, with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.27% from its previous closing price. The net change is -0.03, indicating a decrease of 0.03 per share.

21 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹10.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea recorded a BSE volume of 37,496,800 shares with a closing price of 10.93.

