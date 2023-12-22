Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 4.35 %. The stock closed at 13.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.66 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : The last day of Vodafone Idea saw its open price at 13.18 and close price at 13.09. The stock had a high of 13.75 and a low of 12.94. The market capitalization for Vodafone Idea stands at 66,496.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.07 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 48,834,423 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.66, up 4.35% from yesterday's ₹13.09

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price of the stock is 13.66. There has been a 4.35% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.57.

22 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.09 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 48,834,423 shares and closed at a price of 13.09.

