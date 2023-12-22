Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Surges in Trading Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : The last day of Vodafone Idea saw its open price at ₹13.18 and close price at ₹13.09. The stock had a high of ₹13.75 and a low of ₹12.94. The market capitalization for Vodafone Idea stands at ₹66,496.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.07 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 48,834,423 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.