Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -3.89 %. The stock closed at 15.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.32 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 16.1 and closed at 15.94 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 16.29, while the low was 15.23. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea was 74,577.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 18.42 and 5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 52,909,569 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.32, down -3.89% from yesterday's ₹15.94

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 15.32 with a percent change of -3.89% and a net change of -0.62. This indicates a decrease in the stock value.

22 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.94 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's BSE volume was 52,909,569 shares with a closing price of 15.94.

