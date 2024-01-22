Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares plummet amidst financial troubles

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹15.1 and closed at ₹15.08. The highest price reached during the day was ₹15.24, while the lowest price was ₹14.88. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹73,116.89 crore. The 52-week high is ₹18.42, and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. On the BSE, a total of 24,388,336 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range The Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of ₹14.88 and a high of ₹15.24 on the current day.

Vodafone Idea January futures opened at 15.2 as against previous close of 15.15 Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 15, with a bid price of 14.95 and an offer price of 15.0. The offer quantity is 800,000 and the bid quantity is 640,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 1,484,560,000.

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.02, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹15.08 The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹15.02. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.06, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹0.06.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 1123.0 -2.0 -0.18 1136.0 736.2 625759.71 Vodafone Idea 15.02 -0.06 -0.4 18.42 5.7 73116.89 Tata Communications 1739.7 1.6 0.09 1956.85 1157.1 49581.45 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 89.36 -0.08 -0.09 109.1 49.8 17469.23 Tanla Platforms 1178.05 0.4 0.03 1317.7 506.1 15833.03

Top active options for Vodafone Idea Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹15.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹16.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.25 (-44.44%) & ₹0.1 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹15.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-16.67%) & ₹0.05 (-50.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.73% 3 Months 17.24% 6 Months 92.36% YTD -5.62% 1 Year 104.05%

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.08 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 24,388,336. The closing price of the shares was ₹15.08.