Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares plummet amidst financial troubles

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 15.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.02 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea opened at 15.1 and closed at 15.08. The highest price reached during the day was 15.24, while the lowest price was 14.88. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 73,116.89 crore. The 52-week high is 18.42, and the 52-week low is 5.7. On the BSE, a total of 24,388,336 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:27 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of 14.88 and a high of 15.24 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST Vodafone Idea January futures opened at 15.2 as against previous close of 15.15

Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 15, with a bid price of 14.95 and an offer price of 15.0. The offer quantity is 800,000 and the bid quantity is 640,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 1,484,560,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:09 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.02, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹15.08

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 15.02. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.06, which means the stock price has decreased by 0.06.

22 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1123.0-2.0-0.181136.0736.2625759.71
Vodafone Idea15.02-0.06-0.418.425.773116.89
Tata Communications1739.71.60.091956.851157.149581.45
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra89.36-0.08-0.09109.149.817469.23
Tanla Platforms1178.050.40.031317.7506.115833.03
22 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of 15.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 16.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.25 (-44.44%) & 0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of 15.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.35 (-16.67%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.02, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹15.08

The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 15.02. It has experienced a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.06, suggesting a decrease of 0.06.

22 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of 14.88 and a high price of 15.24 for the day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Vodafone Idea January futures opened at 15.2 as against previous close of 15.15

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of 15. The bid price is slightly lower at 14.95, while the offer price is at 15.0. The offer quantity is 800,000, and the bid quantity is 640,000. The stock has a high open interest of 1,484,560,000, indicating strong investor participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.02, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹15.08

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 15.02, with a net change of -0.06. This represents a decrease of 0.4% in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.73%
3 Months17.24%
6 Months92.36%
YTD-5.62%
1 Year104.05%
22 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.02, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹15.08

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 15.02 with a net change of -0.06 and a percent change of -0.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

22 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.08 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 24,388,336. The closing price of the shares was 15.08.

