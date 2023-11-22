Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -2.19 %. The stock closed at 14.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.85 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.28 and closed at 14.16. The highest price recorded during the day was 14.36, while the lowest was 13.72. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 67,421.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.07, and the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 54,727,898 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 54,727,898 shares. The closing price for the day was 14.16.

