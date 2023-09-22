Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 10.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.83 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 10.97 and closed at 11 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 11.19 and a low of 10.61 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 52,866.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 12.4 and 5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea was 39,209,930 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.83, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 10.83. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.28. The net change in the stock price is -0.03. Overall, this indicates a small decline in the value of Vodafone Idea stock.

22 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.36%
3 Months39.06%
6 Months68.22%
YTD37.34%
1 Year17.93%
22 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.92, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹10.86

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 10.92 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% and the actual change in price is 0.06.

22 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 39,209,930 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 11.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.