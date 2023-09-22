Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹10.97 and closed at ₹11 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹11.19 and a low of ₹10.61 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹52,866.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹12.4 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea was 39,209,930 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹10.83. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.28. The net change in the stock price is -0.03. Overall, this indicates a small decline in the value of Vodafone Idea stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.36%
|3 Months
|39.06%
|6 Months
|68.22%
|YTD
|37.34%
|1 Year
|17.93%
Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹10.92 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% and the actual change in price is 0.06.
On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 39,209,930 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹11.
