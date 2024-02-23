Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price opened at ₹15.5 and closed at ₹15.32 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹16.4, while the low was ₹15.06. The market capitalization stood at ₹79,250.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 80,602,458 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.