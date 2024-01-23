Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 15.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.02 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 15.1 and closed at 15.08 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 15.24 and a low of 14.88 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 73,116.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 24,388,336 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.08 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 24,388,336 shares. The closing price for the stock was 15.08.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.