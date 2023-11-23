Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -2.6 %. The stock closed at 13.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.49 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 13.87 and closed at 13.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 13.87 and a low of 13.31. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 65,668.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 15.07 and 5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 45,063,375 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 45,063,375 shares. The closing price for the day was 13.85.

