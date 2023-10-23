comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stocks plunge amidst financial troubles
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stocks plunge amidst financial troubles

24 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -4.59 %. The stock closed at 11.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.22 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last trading day opened at 12.03 and closed at 11.99. The highest price reached during the day was 12.12, while the lowest price was 11.68. The market capitalization of the company is 57,247.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 12.45 and 5.7 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 30,615,828 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:12:45 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of 11.12 and a high price of 11.87 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 02:03:24 PM IST

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 11.8 as against previous close of 11.8

Vodafone Idea's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 11.3. The bid price is slightly lower at 11.25, while the offer price matches the spot price at 11.3. The offer quantity stands at 4,880,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 2,560,000 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 1,002,160,000 shares.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43:01 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.22, down -4.59% from yesterday's ₹11.76

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 11.22. There has been a percent change of -4.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.54, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:37:21 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days11.84
10 Days11.70
20 Days11.63
50 Days10.28
100 Days8.97
300 Days7.94
23 Oct 2023, 01:23:23 PM IST

Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.05 (-75.0%) & 0.5 (-37.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.15 (+50.0%) & 0.85 (+88.89%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:14:19 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.22, down -4.59% from yesterday's ₹11.76

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.22 with a percent change of -4.59 and a net change of -0.54. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.59% with a decrease of 0.54 points.

23 Oct 2023, 01:13:26 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of 11.15 and a high of 11.87 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:50:35 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:48:24 PM IST

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 11.8 as against previous close of 11.8

Vodafone Idea's spot price is 11.35, with a bid price of 11.3 and an offer price of 11.35. The offer quantity stands at 1,680,000, while the bid quantity is 3,680,000. The stock has an open interest of 1,019,280,000.

23 Oct 2023, 12:34:53 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel941.65-3.45-0.37961.35736.2524707.59
Vodafone Idea11.31-0.45-3.8312.455.755056.73
Tata Communications1636.1-73.05-4.271956.851157.146628.85
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra88.7-4.28-4.6114.2549.817340.21
Tanla Platforms1036.95-30.55-2.861317.7506.113936.65
23 Oct 2023, 12:27:26 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of 11.26 and a high of 11.87 during the current day's trading.

23 Oct 2023, 12:22:07 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.31, down -3.83% from yesterday's ₹11.76

The current data shows that the stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.31. There has been a percent change of -3.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.45, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.45. Overall, these numbers suggest that the stock of Vodafone Idea has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:10:15 PM IST

Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 23 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-75.0%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 23 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (+0.0%) & 0.7 (+55.56%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:42:36 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.4, down -3.06% from yesterday's ₹11.76

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the stock price is 11.4. It has experienced a percent change of -3.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.36, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.36. This suggests that Vodafone Idea stock is currently performing poorly.

23 Oct 2023, 11:42:30 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel943.95-1.15-0.12961.35736.2525989.2
Vodafone Idea11.4-0.36-3.0612.455.755494.85
Tata Communications1635.85-73.3-4.291956.851157.146621.73
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra88.35-4.63-4.98114.2549.817271.79
Tanla Platforms1037.0-30.5-2.861317.7506.113937.32
23 Oct 2023, 11:27:57 AM IST

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 11.8 as against previous close of 11.8

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 11.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 11.35, while the offer price matches the spot price at 11.4. There are 3,120,000 units available for purchase at the offer price and 4,560,000 units available for bid. The stock has a significant open interest of 1,019,840,000, indicating a high level of trading activity and investor interest.

23 Oct 2023, 11:25:31 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's low price for today was 11.27, while the high price reached 11.87.

23 Oct 2023, 11:21:40 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.39, down -3.15% from yesterday's ₹11.76

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.39, with a percent change of -3.15 and a net change of -0.37. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information.

23 Oct 2023, 10:53:43 AM IST

Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 23 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-50.0%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 23 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.65 (-44.44%) & 0.1 (-0.0%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:38:42 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel942.65-2.45-0.26961.35736.2525264.81
Vodafone Idea11.43-0.33-2.8112.455.755640.88
Tata Communications1625.25-83.9-4.911956.851157.146319.63
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra88.58-4.4-4.73114.2549.817316.75
Tanla Platforms1030.8-36.7-3.441317.7506.113853.99
23 Oct 2023, 10:25:27 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today was 11.4, while the high price reached 11.87.

23 Oct 2023, 10:21:52 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.46, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹11.76

The current stock price for Vodafone Idea is 11.46. The stock has experienced a decrease in value of -2.55% or -0.3. This means that the stock price has dropped by 2.55% from its previous value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:08:27 AM IST

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 11.8 as against previous close of 11.8

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 11.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 11.65, while the offer price matches the spot price at 11.7. The offer quantity stands at 1,280,000, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is higher at 4,880,000, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy. The stock has a significant open interest of 1,062,640,000, highlighting the number of outstanding contracts.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06:16 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.65, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹11.76

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.65, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -0.11. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.94% and a decrease in value by 0.11.

23 Oct 2023, 09:55:58 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 09:30:02 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.08%
3 Months52.63%
6 Months82.17%
YTD48.73%
1 Year37.43%
23 Oct 2023, 09:16:46 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.8, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹11.76

The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 11.8 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 0.04. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.34% or 4 paise compared to the previous trading session. This indicates a slight upward movement in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:16:07 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.99 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 30,615,828. The closing price for the day was 11.99 per share.

Recommended For You
