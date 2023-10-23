Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stocks plunge amidst financial troubles

Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last trading day opened at ₹12.03 and closed at ₹11.99. The highest price reached during the day was ₹12.12, while the lowest price was ₹11.68. The market capitalization of the company is ₹57,247.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹12.45 and ₹5.7 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 30,615,828 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of ₹11.12 and a high price of ₹11.87 for the current day.

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 11.8 as against previous close of 11.8 Vodafone Idea's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 11.3. The bid price is slightly lower at 11.25, while the offer price matches the spot price at 11.3. The offer quantity stands at 4,880,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 2,560,000 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 1,002,160,000 shares.

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.22, down -4.59% from yesterday's ₹11.76 The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹11.22. There has been a percent change of -4.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.54, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 11.84 10 Days 11.70 20 Days 11.63 50 Days 10.28 100 Days 8.97 300 Days 7.94

Top active options for Vodafone Idea Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-75.0%) & ₹0.5 (-37.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.15 (+50.0%) & ₹0.85 (+88.89%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.22, down -4.59% from yesterday's ₹11.76 The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹11.22 with a percent change of -4.59 and a net change of -0.54. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.59% with a decrease of 0.54 points. Click here for Vodafone Idea Board Meetings

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 11.8 as against previous close of 11.8 Vodafone Idea's spot price is 11.35, with a bid price of 11.3 and an offer price of 11.35. The offer quantity stands at 1,680,000, while the bid quantity is 3,680,000. The stock has an open interest of 1,019,280,000.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 941.65 -3.45 -0.37 961.35 736.2 524707.59 Vodafone Idea 11.31 -0.45 -3.83 12.45 5.7 55056.73 Tata Communications 1636.1 -73.05 -4.27 1956.85 1157.1 46628.85 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 88.7 -4.28 -4.6 114.25 49.8 17340.21 Tanla Platforms 1036.95 -30.55 -2.86 1317.7 506.1 13936.65

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.31, down -3.83% from yesterday's ₹11.76 The current data shows that the stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹11.31. There has been a percent change of -3.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.45, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.45. Overall, these numbers suggest that the stock of Vodafone Idea has experienced a decline in value.

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.4, down -3.06% from yesterday's ₹11.76 The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the stock price is ₹11.4. It has experienced a percent change of -3.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.36, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.36. This suggests that Vodafone Idea stock is currently performing poorly.

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 11.8 as against previous close of 11.8 Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 11.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 11.35, while the offer price matches the spot price at 11.4. There are 3,120,000 units available for purchase at the offer price and 4,560,000 units available for bid. The stock has a significant open interest of 1,019,840,000, indicating a high level of trading activity and investor interest.

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.39, down -3.15% from yesterday's ₹11.76 The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹11.39, with a percent change of -3.15 and a net change of -0.37. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information.

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.46, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹11.76 The current stock price for Vodafone Idea is ₹11.46. The stock has experienced a decrease in value of -2.55% or -0.3. This means that the stock price has dropped by 2.55% from its previous value.

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 11.8 as against previous close of 11.8 Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 11.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 11.65, while the offer price matches the spot price at 11.7. The offer quantity stands at 1,280,000, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is higher at 4,880,000, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy. The stock has a significant open interest of 1,062,640,000, highlighting the number of outstanding contracts.

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.65, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹11.76 The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹11.65, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -0.11. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.94% and a decrease in value by ₹0.11.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.08% 3 Months 52.63% 6 Months 82.17% YTD 48.73% 1 Year 37.43%

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.8, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹11.76 The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is ₹11.8 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 0.04. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.34% or 4 paise compared to the previous trading session. This indicates a slight upward movement in the stock price.

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.99 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 30,615,828. The closing price for the day was ₹11.99 per share.