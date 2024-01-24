Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -4.19 %. The stock closed at 15.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.39 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 15.09 and closed at 15.02 on the last day of trading. The stock's highest price during the day was 15.24, while the lowest price was 14.3. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 70,050.07 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 18.42, and its 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 50,650,778 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.39, down -4.19% from yesterday's ₹15.02

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 14.39, with a percent change of -4.19 and a net change of -0.63. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value, with a decrease of 4.19% and a decrease of 0.63 rupees. This suggests that investors may be selling off their shares of Vodafone Idea, potentially due to negative news or poor performance. It is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the trading day, so these figures may change.

24 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 50,650,778. The closing price for the stock was 15.02.

