Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹15.09 and closed at ₹15.02 on the last day of trading. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹15.24, while the lowest price was ₹14.3. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹70,050.07 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹18.42, and its 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 50,650,778 shares.
The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹14.39, with a percent change of -4.19 and a net change of -0.63. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value, with a decrease of 4.19% and a decrease of 0.63 rupees. This suggests that investors may be selling off their shares of Vodafone Idea, potentially due to negative news or poor performance. It is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the trading day, so these figures may change.
On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 50,650,778. The closing price for the stock was ₹15.02.
