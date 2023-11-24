Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock sees upward movement

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 13.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.62 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 13.55 and closed at 13.49. The stock reached a high of 13.8 and a low of 13.41 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is currently 66,204.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.07, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 27,416,158 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.62, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.62. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 0.02.

24 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.56%
3 Months69.09%
6 Months94.29%
YTD72.15%
1 Year64.85%
24 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.68, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹13.6

The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 13.68, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.08. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. Investors may want to consider additional information before making any investment decisions.

24 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 27,416,158 shares. The closing price for the day was 13.49 per share.

