Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock sees upward movement

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.55 and closed at ₹13.49. The stock reached a high of ₹13.8 and a low of ₹13.41 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is currently ₹66,204.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.07, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 27,416,158 shares on the BSE.
As of the current data, the stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.62. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 0.02.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.56%
|3 Months
|69.09%
|6 Months
|94.29%
|YTD
|72.15%
|1 Year
|64.85%
The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is ₹13.68, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.08. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. Investors may want to consider additional information before making any investment decisions.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 27,416,158 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹13.49 per share.
