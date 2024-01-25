Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stocks surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 3.82 %. The stock closed at 14.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.94 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.4 and closed at 14.39 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 14.98 and a low of 14.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 72,727.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,400,245 shares.

25 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

25 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.32%
3 Months23.78%
6 Months70.29%
YTD-6.87%
1 Year111.35%
25 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.94, up 3.82% from yesterday's ₹14.39

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 14.94, with a percent change of 3.82 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.82% and the price has increased by 0.55. This data suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock and it is performing well in the market. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and the stock price can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

25 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.39 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea on BSE recorded a volume of 50,400,245 shares. The closing price for the day was 14.39.

