Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stocks surge on positive trading day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.4 and closed at ₹14.39 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹14.98 and a low of ₹14.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹72,727.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,400,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.