Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stocks surge on positive trading day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.4 and closed at ₹14.39 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹14.98 and a low of ₹14.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹72,727.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,400,245 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.32%
|3 Months
|23.78%
|6 Months
|70.29%
|YTD
|-6.87%
|1 Year
|111.35%
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹14.94, with a percent change of 3.82 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.82% and the price has increased by ₹0.55. This data suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock and it is performing well in the market. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and the stock price can fluctuate throughout the trading day.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea on BSE recorded a volume of 50,400,245 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹14.39.
