Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea sees stock gains today

The last day of trading for Vodafone Idea saw an open price of ₹10.92 and a close price of ₹10.86. The stock reached a high of ₹11.64 and a low of ₹10.67. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is currently at ₹55,056.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.4, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 74,746,564 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹11.31, with a percent change of 4.14 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock has increased by 4.14% and the price has risen by 0.45. This information could be used to analyze the short-term performance of the stock and potentially make investment decisions.
