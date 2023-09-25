Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea sees stock gains today

The last day of trading for Vodafone Idea saw an open price of ₹10.92 and a close price of ₹10.86. The stock reached a high of ₹11.64 and a low of ₹10.67. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is currently at ₹55,056.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.4, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 74,746,564 shares.

