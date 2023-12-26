Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 13.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.4 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 13.72 and closed at 13.66. The highest price reached during the day was 13.99, while the lowest price was 13.45. The company's market capitalization stands at 66,253.06 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 15.07 and a low of 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 47,382,840 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST Vodafone Idea December futures opened at 13.65 as against previous close of 13.65

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 13.4. The bid price and offer price are both at 13.4 and 13.45 respectively. The offer quantity stands at 2,480,000 shares, while the bid quantity is at 960,000 shares. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 1,581,840,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of 13.36 and a high price of 13.75 for the current day.

26 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.4, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹13.61

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 13.4, with a percent change of -1.54 and a net change of -0.21. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a negative percent change and net change.

26 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.2%
3 Months11.73%
6 Months82.55%
YTD72.15%
1 Year70.0%
26 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.61, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹13.66

The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 13.61, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, there were a total of 47,382,840 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 13.66.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.