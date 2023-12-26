Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares plummet as investors lose confidence

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.72 and closed at ₹13.66. The highest price reached during the day was ₹13.99, while the lowest price was ₹13.45. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹66,253.06 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹15.07 and a low of ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 47,382,840 shares.
Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 13.4. The bid price and offer price are both at 13.4 and 13.45 respectively. The offer quantity stands at 2,480,000 shares, while the bid quantity is at 960,000 shares. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 1,581,840,000 shares.
The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of ₹13.36 and a high price of ₹13.75 for the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.2%
|3 Months
|11.73%
|6 Months
|82.55%
|YTD
|72.15%
|1 Year
|70.0%
The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is ₹13.61, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, there were a total of 47,382,840 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹13.66.
