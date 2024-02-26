Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 7.8 %. The stock closed at 16.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.55 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 16.67 and closed at 16.28 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 18.38 and the low was 16.67. The market capitalization stood at 85,433.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 18.42 and 5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 218,671,086 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹17.55, up 7.8% from yesterday's ₹16.28

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at 17.55, with a percent change of 7.8% and a net change of 1.27. This indicates a significant positive movement in the stock price. Investors may want to closely monitor further developments in the company to make informed decisions.

26 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.28 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 218,671,086 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 16.28.

