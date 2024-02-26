Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹16.67 and closed at ₹16.28 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹18.38 and the low was ₹16.67. The market capitalization stood at ₹85,433.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 218,671,086 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at ₹17.55, with a percent change of 7.8% and a net change of 1.27. This indicates a significant positive movement in the stock price. Investors may want to closely monitor further developments in the company to make informed decisions.
