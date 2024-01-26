Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -2.21 %. The stock closed at 14.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.61 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.91 and closed at 14.94. The highest price reached during the day was 15.08, while the lowest price was 14.36. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is currently at 71,121.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, and the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock saw a trading volume of 59,872,461 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.31%
3 Months21.31%
6 Months71.76%
YTD-8.75%
1 Year116.3%
26 Jan 2024, 09:27 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.61, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹14.94

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 14.61, with a percent change of -2.21. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.21% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.33, indicating a decrease of 0.33 rupees.

26 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 59,872,461. The closing price for the shares was 14.94.

