Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.91 and closed at ₹14.94. The highest price reached during the day was ₹15.08, while the lowest price was ₹14.36. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is currently at ₹71,121.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42, and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The stock saw a trading volume of 59,872,461 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.31%
|3 Months
|21.31%
|6 Months
|71.76%
|YTD
|-8.75%
|1 Year
|116.3%
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹14.61, with a percent change of -2.21. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.21% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.33, indicating a decrease of 0.33 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 59,872,461. The closing price for the shares was ₹14.94.
