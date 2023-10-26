Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹10.73, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹10.86

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹11.01 and closed at ₹10.95 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹11.2 and a low of ₹10.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹52,866.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹12.45 and ₹5.7 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 48,043,117 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹10.73, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹10.86 Today, the closing price of Vodafone Idea stock was ₹10.73, representing a decrease of 1.2%. The net change in the stock price was -0.13. In comparison, the stock price at the previous day's closing was ₹10.86.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 910.0 -12.55 -1.36 961.35 736.2 507071.53 Vodafone Idea 10.73 -0.13 -1.2 12.45 5.7 52233.31 Tata Communications 1559.15 -22.3 -1.41 1956.85 1157.1 44435.78 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 85.54 -2.05 -2.34 109.1 49.8 16722.45 Tanla Platforms 965.75 15.6 1.64 1317.7 506.1 12979.71

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today is ₹10.52, while the high price is ₹10.96.

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.85 as against previous close of 10.85 Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 10.75. The bid price is 10.7 with a bid quantity of 3920000, and the offer price is 10.75 with an offer quantity of 4160000. The open interest for this stock is 683200000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vodafone Idea Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Vodafone Idea Ltd stock has reached a 52 week low of 5.70000 and a 52 week high of 12.50000.

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.71, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹10.86 Vodafone Idea's stock price is currently ₹10.71, which represents a decrease of 1.38%. The net change is -0.15.

Top active options for Vodafone Idea Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (-11.11%) & ₹0.7 (-12.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-50.0%) & ₹0.8 (-5.88%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 908.1 -14.45 -1.57 961.35 736.2 506012.81 Vodafone Idea 10.72 -0.14 -1.29 12.45 5.7 52184.63 Tata Communications 1561.9 -19.55 -1.24 1956.85 1157.1 44514.15 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 85.6 -1.99 -2.27 109.1 49.8 16734.18 Tanla Platforms 975.0 24.85 2.62 1317.7 506.1 13104.04

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.72, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹10.86 The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹10.72, with a percent change of -1.29% and a net change of -0.14. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of ₹10.52 and a high of ₹10.96 during the current trading day.

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.85 as against previous close of 10.85 Vodafone Idea is a telecom stock currently trading at a spot price of 10.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 10.65, while the offer price matches the spot price at 10.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 5,280,000 and a bid quantity of 3,680,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea stands at a significant 672,880,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.69, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹10.86 The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹10.69, with a net change of -0.17 and a percent change of -1.57. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.57% or 17 paisa.

Top active options for Vodafone Idea Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (-11.11%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-50.0%) & ₹0.85 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 11.67 10 Days 11.70 20 Days 11.62 50 Days 10.33 100 Days 9.00 300 Days 7.95

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.73, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹10.86 The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹10.73, representing a decrease of 1.2%. The net change in the stock price is -0.13. Click here for Vodafone Idea Board Meetings

Vodafone Idea Live Updates VODAFONE IDEA More Information

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.85 as against previous close of 10.85 Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, has a current spot price of 10.75. The bid price is 10.7 and the offer price is 10.75. The offer quantity is 12,400,000 and the bid quantity is 3,920,000. The open interest stands at 678,480,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 913.3 -9.25 -1.0 961.35 736.2 508910.36 Vodafone Idea 10.71 -0.15 -1.38 12.45 5.7 52135.95 Tata Communications 1561.0 -20.45 -1.29 1956.85 1157.1 44488.5 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 85.1 -2.49 -2.84 109.1 49.8 16636.43 Tanla Platforms 937.1 -13.05 -1.37 1317.7 506.1 12594.66

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.72, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹10.86 The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that its price is ₹10.72 with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -0.14. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 0 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 4 4 4 4 Sell 7 7 7 9 Strong Sell 3 2 2 2

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day is ₹10.52 and the high price is ₹10.96.

Top active options for Vodafone Idea Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (-11.11%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (+100.0%) & ₹0.5 (+11.11%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.66, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹10.86 Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹10.66, experiencing a percent change of -1.84 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 906.95 -15.6 -1.69 961.35 736.2 505372.01 Vodafone Idea 10.63 -0.23 -2.12 12.45 5.7 51746.51 Tata Communications 1556.8 -24.65 -1.56 1956.85 1157.1 44368.8 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 84.33 -3.26 -3.72 109.1 49.8 16485.91 Tanla Platforms 932.0 -18.15 -1.91 1317.7 506.1 12526.11

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.85 as against previous close of 10.85 Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 10.6, with a bid price and offer price at the same level. The offer quantity is 5,200,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 1,360,000 shares. The open interest for Vodafone Idea stands at 679,360,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day is ₹10.56, while the high price is ₹10.96.

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.61, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹10.86 The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹10.61. There has been a percent change of -2.3 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.3% and the value has declined by 0.25.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 911.1 -11.45 -1.24 961.35 736.2 507684.48 Vodafone Idea 10.66 -0.2 -1.84 12.45 5.7 51892.55 Tata Communications 1556.25 -25.2 -1.59 1956.85 1157.1 44353.13 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 84.42 -3.17 -3.62 109.1 49.8 16503.5 Tanla Platforms 935.95 -14.2 -1.49 1317.7 506.1 12579.2

Top active options for Vodafone Idea Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (-11.11%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (+100.0%) & ₹0.5 (+11.11%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.6, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹10.86 The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹10.6, with a percent change of -2.39%. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.39% from its previous value. The net change is -0.26, indicating a decrease of 0.26 rupees in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a downward trend in its value.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of ₹10.56 and a high price of ₹10.96 for the current day.

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.85 as against previous close of 10.85 Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, has a spot price of 10.6. The bid price and bid quantity are also 10.6 and 3,600,000 respectively. The offer price is slightly higher at 10.65 with an offer quantity of 1,440,000. The stock has a significant open interest of 680,240,000. Investors can consider these figures when making trading decisions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vodafone Idea Live Updates VODAFONE IDEA More Information

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.64, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹10.86 The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹10.64. There has been a percent change of -2.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.22, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a negative trend for Vodafone Idea stock.

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -8.82% 3 Months 29.15% 6 Months 65.65% YTD 37.34% 1 Year 26.16%

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.81, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹10.86 Vodafone Idea stock currently has a price of ₹10.81. There has been a decrease of 0.46% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.05.

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹10.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 48,043,117 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹10.95.