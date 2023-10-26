Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at 10.73, down -1.2% from yesterday's 10.86

27 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 10.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.73 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 11.01 and closed at 10.95 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 11.2 and a low of 10.6. The company's market capitalization is 52,866.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 12.45 and 5.7 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 48,043,117 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹10.73, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹10.86

Today, the closing price of Vodafone Idea stock was 10.73, representing a decrease of 1.2%. The net change in the stock price was -0.13. In comparison, the stock price at the previous day's closing was 10.86.

26 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel910.0-12.55-1.36961.35736.2507071.53
Vodafone Idea10.73-0.13-1.212.455.752233.31
Tata Communications1559.15-22.3-1.411956.851157.144435.78
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra85.54-2.05-2.34109.149.816722.45
Tanla Platforms965.7515.61.641317.7506.112979.71
26 Oct 2023, 05:43 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today is 10.52, while the high price is 10.96.

26 Oct 2023, 03:35 PM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.85 as against previous close of 10.85

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 10.75. The bid price is 10.7 with a bid quantity of 3920000, and the offer price is 10.75 with an offer quantity of 4160000. The open interest for this stock is 683200000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Vodafone Idea Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Vodafone Idea Ltd stock has reached a 52 week low of 5.70000 and a 52 week high of 12.50000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:09 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.71, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹10.86

Vodafone Idea's stock price is currently 10.71, which represents a decrease of 1.38%. The net change is -0.15.

26 Oct 2023, 02:47 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.4 (-11.11%) & 0.7 (-12.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.3 (-50.0%) & 0.8 (-5.88%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel908.1-14.45-1.57961.35736.2506012.81
Vodafone Idea10.72-0.14-1.2912.455.752184.63
Tata Communications1561.9-19.55-1.241956.851157.144514.15
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra85.6-1.99-2.27109.149.816734.18
Tanla Platforms975.024.852.621317.7506.113104.04
26 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.72, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 10.72, with a percent change of -1.29% and a net change of -0.14. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of 10.52 and a high of 10.96 during the current trading day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.85 as against previous close of 10.85

Vodafone Idea is a telecom stock currently trading at a spot price of 10.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 10.65, while the offer price matches the spot price at 10.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 5,280,000 and a bid quantity of 3,680,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea stands at a significant 672,880,000.

26 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.69, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 10.69, with a net change of -0.17 and a percent change of -1.57. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.57% or 17 paisa.

26 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.4 (-11.11%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.3 (-50.0%) & 0.85 (-0.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days11.67
10 Days11.70
20 Days11.62
50 Days10.33
100 Days9.00
300 Days7.95
26 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.73, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 10.73, representing a decrease of 1.2%. The net change in the stock price is -0.13.

Click here for Vodafone Idea Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.85 as against previous close of 10.85

Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, has a current spot price of 10.75. The bid price is 10.7 and the offer price is 10.75. The offer quantity is 12,400,000 and the bid quantity is 3,920,000. The open interest stands at 678,480,000.

26 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel913.3-9.25-1.0961.35736.2508910.36
Vodafone Idea10.71-0.15-1.3812.455.752135.95
Tata Communications1561.0-20.45-1.291956.851157.144488.5
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra85.1-2.49-2.84109.149.816636.43
Tanla Platforms937.1-13.05-1.371317.7506.112594.66
26 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.72, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that its price is 10.72 with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -0.14. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

26 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold4444
Sell7779
Strong Sell3222
26 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day is 10.52 and the high price is 10.96.

26 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.4 (-11.11%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.4 (+100.0%) & 0.5 (+11.11%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.66, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹10.86

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 10.66, experiencing a percent change of -1.84 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel906.95-15.6-1.69961.35736.2505372.01
Vodafone Idea10.63-0.23-2.1212.455.751746.51
Tata Communications1556.8-24.65-1.561956.851157.144368.8
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra84.33-3.26-3.72109.149.816485.91
Tanla Platforms932.0-18.15-1.911317.7506.112526.11
26 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.85 as against previous close of 10.85

Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 10.6, with a bid price and offer price at the same level. The offer quantity is 5,200,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 1,360,000 shares. The open interest for Vodafone Idea stands at 679,360,000 shares.

26 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day is 10.56, while the high price is 10.96.

26 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.61, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 10.61. There has been a percent change of -2.3 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.3% and the value has declined by 0.25.

26 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel911.1-11.45-1.24961.35736.2507684.48
Vodafone Idea10.66-0.2-1.8412.455.751892.55
Tata Communications1556.25-25.2-1.591956.851157.144353.13
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra84.42-3.17-3.62109.149.816503.5
Tanla Platforms935.95-14.2-1.491317.7506.112579.2
26 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.4 (-11.11%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.4 (+100.0%) & 0.5 (+11.11%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.6, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 10.6, with a percent change of -2.39%. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.39% from its previous value. The net change is -0.26, indicating a decrease of 0.26 rupees in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a downward trend in its value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of 10.56 and a high price of 10.96 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.85 as against previous close of 10.85

Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, has a spot price of 10.6. The bid price and bid quantity are also 10.6 and 3,600,000 respectively. The offer price is slightly higher at 10.65 with an offer quantity of 1,440,000. The stock has a significant open interest of 680,240,000. Investors can consider these figures when making trading decisions.

26 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.64, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 10.64. There has been a percent change of -2.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.22, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a negative trend for Vodafone Idea stock.

26 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.82%
3 Months29.15%
6 Months65.65%
YTD37.34%
1 Year26.16%
26 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.81, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹10.86

Vodafone Idea stock currently has a price of 10.81. There has been a decrease of 0.46% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.05.

26 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹10.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 48,043,117 shares. The closing price for the day was 10.95.

