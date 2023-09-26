Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's Stock Price Surges Today

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹11.32 and closed at ₹11.31 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹11.49 and a low of ₹11.08. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹55,105.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.4 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 41,726,890 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vodafone Idea September futures opened at 11.45 as against previous close of 11.35 Vodafone Idea's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 11.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 11.45, while the offer price matches the spot price at 11.5. The offer quantity is 4,480,000, and the bid quantity is 4,240,000. The open interest for this stock is 758,160,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.46, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹11.32 The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹11.46, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.24% from its previous value and has gained 0.14 points. Share Via

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.42% 3 Months 40.88% 6 Months 86.78% YTD 43.04% 1 Year 26.26% Share Via

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.4, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹11.32 The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹11.4, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 0.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.31 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 41,726,890. The closing price for the shares was ₹11.31. Share Via