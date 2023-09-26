Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's Stock Price Surges Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 11.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.46 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 11.32 and closed at 11.31 on the last day. The stock had a high of 11.49 and a low of 11.08. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 55,105.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.4 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 41,726,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea September futures opened at 11.45 as against previous close of 11.35

Vodafone Idea's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 11.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 11.45, while the offer price matches the spot price at 11.5. The offer quantity is 4,480,000, and the bid quantity is 4,240,000. The open interest for this stock is 758,160,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.46, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹11.32

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.46, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.24% from its previous value and has gained 0.14 points.

26 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.42%
3 Months40.88%
6 Months86.78%
YTD43.04%
1 Year26.26%
26 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.4, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹11.32

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.4, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 0.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.31 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 41,726,890. The closing price for the shares was 11.31.

