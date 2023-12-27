Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets amid financial woes

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 13.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.37 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 13.67 and closed at 13.61. The stock reached a high of 13.75 and a low of 13.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 65,084.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.07, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea shares was 56,581,235.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.37, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹13.61

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 13.37 with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -0.24. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.76% and has fallen by 0.24 points. It indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.

27 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 56,581,235 shares, with a closing price of 13.61 per share.

