Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets amid financial woes

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.67 and closed at ₹13.61. The stock reached a high of ₹13.75 and a low of ₹13.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹65,084.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.07, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea shares was 56,581,235.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹13.37 with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -0.24. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.76% and has fallen by 0.24 points. It indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.
