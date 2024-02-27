Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares drop as investors turn cautious

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST
Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -3.87 %. The stock closed at 17.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.87 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 17.74 and closed at 17.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 18.12 and the low was 16.77. The market capitalization stands at 82,122.86 crore. The 52-week high is 18.42 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 96,163,967 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.31%
3 Months14.39%
6 Months87.22%
YTD5.31%
1 Year149.63%
27 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹16.87, down -3.87% from yesterday's ₹17.55

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 16.87 with a percent change of -3.87 and a net change of -0.68. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹17.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 96,163,967 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 17.55.

