Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares drop as investors turn cautious

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹17.74 and closed at ₹17.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹18.12 and the low was ₹16.77. The market capitalization stands at ₹82,122.86 crore. The 52-week high is ₹18.42 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 96,163,967 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.31%
|3 Months
|14.39%
|6 Months
|87.22%
|YTD
|5.31%
|1 Year
|149.63%
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹16.87 with a percent change of -3.87 and a net change of -0.68. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 96,163,967 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹17.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!