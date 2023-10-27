Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at 10.88, up 1.4% from yesterday's 10.73

28 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 10.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.88 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 10.85 and closed at 10.86 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 10.96 and a low of 10.52. The market capitalization of the company is 52,233.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 12.45 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 44,075,284 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:20 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel915.910.91.2961.35736.2510359.14
Vodafone Idea10.880.151.412.455.752963.5
Tata Communications1608.749.553.181956.851157.145847.95
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra86.851.311.53109.149.816978.55
Tanla Platforms982.2516.51.711317.7506.113201.48
27 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock has a low price of 10.66 and a high price of 11.04 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:38 PM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.7 as against previous close of 10.85

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of 10.95. The bid and offer prices are also at 10.95 and 11.0 respectively. The offer quantity is 3,200,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 6,560,000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1,487,920,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:51 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.4 (+0.0%) & 0.7 (+7.69%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 10.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.35 (-12.5%) & 0.7 (-12.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.7 as against previous close of 10.85

Vodafone Idea, one of India's leading telecom companies, currently has a spot price of 10.85. The bid and offer prices are also 10.85 and 10.9 respectively. The offer quantity stands at 2,640,000, while the bid quantity is 1,840,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is 1,464,720,000.

27 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days11.45
10 Days11.68
20 Days11.59
50 Days10.39
100 Days9.04
300 Days7.97
27 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.35 (-12.5%) & 0.65 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 10.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.3 (-25.0%) & 0.75 (-6.25%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.7 as against previous close of 10.85

Vodafone Idea's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 10.9. The bid price and offer price are also at 10.9 and 10.95 respectively. The offer quantity stands at 3,280,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 1,280,000 shares. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 1,462,560,000 shares.

27 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.3 (-25.0%) & 0.65 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 10.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.35 (-12.5%) & 0.75 (-6.25%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 11:57 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold4444
Sell7779
Strong Sell3222
27 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.7 as against previous close of 10.85

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 10.85. The bid price and offer price are also at 10.85 and 10.9 respectively. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 1,440,000. The stock has a high open interest of 1,454,480,000.

27 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.65 (+0.0%) & 0.35 (-12.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 10.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.35 (-12.5%) & 0.8 (-0.0%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.7 as against previous close of 10.85

Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, has a spot price of 10.85. The bid price and offer price are both at 10.85 and 10.9 respectively. The offer quantity is 2,960,000 and the bid quantity is 2,720,000. The open interest is at 1,440,480,000.

27 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.12%
3 Months32.72%
6 Months55.8%
YTD36.08%
1 Year25.0%
27 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹10.86 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 44,075,284 shares. The closing price of the stock was 10.86.

