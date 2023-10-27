Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at 10.88, up 1.4% from yesterday's 10.73

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹10.85 and closed at ₹10.86 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹10.96 and a low of ₹10.52. The market capitalization of the company is ₹52,233.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹12.45 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 44,075,284 shares.
Today, the closing price of Vodafone Idea stock was ₹10.88, reflecting a percent change of 1.4 and a net change of 0.15. Yesterday's closing price was ₹10.73.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|915.9
|10.9
|1.2
|961.35
|736.2
|510359.14
|Vodafone Idea
|10.88
|0.15
|1.4
|12.45
|5.7
|52963.5
|Tata Communications
|1608.7
|49.55
|3.18
|1956.85
|1157.1
|45847.95
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|86.85
|1.31
|1.53
|109.1
|49.8
|16978.55
|Tanla Platforms
|982.25
|16.5
|1.71
|1317.7
|506.1
|13201.48
The Vodafone Idea stock has a low price of ₹10.66 and a high price of ₹11.04 for the current day.
Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of 10.95. The bid and offer prices are also at 10.95 and 11.0 respectively. The offer quantity is 3,200,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 6,560,000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1,487,920,000 shares.
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹10.86. There has been a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.13, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.13 points. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a small positive movement.
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (+0.0%) & ₹0.7 (+7.69%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹10.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-12.5%) & ₹0.7 (-12.5%) respectively.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹10.89, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Vodafone Idea, one of India's leading telecom companies, currently has a spot price of 10.85. The bid and offer prices are also 10.85 and 10.9 respectively. The offer quantity stands at 2,640,000, while the bid quantity is 1,840,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is 1,464,720,000.
The Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day was ₹10.66, while the high price reached ₹11.04.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹10.8, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 0.07. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% and the actual increase in price is 0.07.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|11.45
|10 Days
|11.68
|20 Days
|11.59
|50 Days
|10.39
|100 Days
|9.04
|300 Days
|7.97
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-12.5%) & ₹0.65 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹10.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-25.0%) & ₹0.75 (-6.25%) respectively.
Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of ₹10.66 and a high of ₹11.04 during the current day's trading.
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹10.83. There has been a 0.93 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.1.
Vodafone Idea's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 10.9. The bid price and offer price are also at 10.9 and 10.95 respectively. The offer quantity stands at 3,280,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 1,280,000 shares. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 1,462,560,000 shares.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹10.81, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 0.08. This means that the stock has increased by 0.75% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.08 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum.
The Vodafone Idea stock has a low price of ₹10.66 and a high price of ₹11.04 for the current day.
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-25.0%) & ₹0.65 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹10.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-12.5%) & ₹0.75 (-6.25%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
Vodafone Idea stock currently has a price of ₹10.82, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 0.09. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 10.85. The bid price and offer price are also at 10.85 and 10.9 respectively. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 1,440,000. The stock has a high open interest of 1,454,480,000.
Today, the low price of Vodafone Idea stock was ₹10.66, while the high price was ₹11.04.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹10.79, with a net change of 0.06 and a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹12.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.65 (+0.0%) & ₹0.35 (-12.5%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹10.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹11.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-12.5%) & ₹0.8 (-0.0%) respectively.
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the stock price is ₹10.72, with a percent change of -0.09. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.09% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.01, indicating a decrease of ₹0.01 in the stock price.
The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today was ₹10.66, while the high price reached ₹11.04.
Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, has a spot price of 10.85. The bid price and offer price are both at 10.85 and 10.9 respectively. The offer quantity is 2,960,000 and the bid quantity is 2,720,000. The open interest is at 1,440,480,000.
The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹10.73 with a percent change of -1.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.2%. The net change is -0.13, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.13 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.12%
|3 Months
|32.72%
|6 Months
|55.8%
|YTD
|36.08%
|1 Year
|25.0%
The current data shows that the stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹10.73. There has been a 1.2% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.13.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 44,075,284 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹10.86.
