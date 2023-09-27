Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹11.4 and closed at ₹11.32. The stock reached a high of ₹12.2 and a low of ₹11.32 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹58,951.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.4, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 127,612,364 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.01%
|3 Months
|55.15%
|6 Months
|105.08%
|YTD
|53.16%
|1 Year
|34.44%
The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹12.11, with a significant increase of 6.98%. This corresponds to a net change of 0.79.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea witnessed a volume of 127,612,364 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹11.32.
