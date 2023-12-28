Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.4 and closed at ₹13.37. The stock's high for the day was ₹13.48, while the low was ₹13.22. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is currently ₹65,376.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.07, and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. On the BSE, a total of 36,657,426 shares of Vodafone Idea were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.