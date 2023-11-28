Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares soar in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:28 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 13.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.46 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 13.68 and closed at 13.6. The high and low prices for the day were 13.74 and 13.31 respectively. The market capitalization of the company is 64,987.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 15.07 and 5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25,033,494 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.46, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹13.35

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.46, which represents a 0.82% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.11.

28 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of 13.11 and a high price of 13.59 for the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM IST Vodafone Idea November futures opened at 13.4 as against previous close of 13.35

Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, currently has a spot price of 13.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 13.4, while the offer price is 13.45. The offer quantity stands at 1,520,000, while the bid quantity is higher at 5,200,000. The stock has a high open interest of 947,040,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.32, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹13.35

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 13.32, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.03. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

28 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.25%
3 Months50.93%
6 Months89.36%
YTD68.99%
1 Year65.84%
28 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.35, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹13.6

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.35, with a percent change of -1.84 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.84% and the net change is a decrease of 0.25.

28 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 25,033,494 shares. The closing price for the stock was 13.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.