Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares soar in positive trading session

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.68 and closed at ₹13.6. The high and low prices for the day were ₹13.74 and ₹13.31 respectively. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,987.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹15.07 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25,033,494 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.46, which represents a 0.82% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.11.
The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of ₹13.11 and a high price of ₹13.59 for the current day.
Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, currently has a spot price of 13.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 13.4, while the offer price is 13.45. The offer quantity stands at 1,520,000, while the bid quantity is higher at 5,200,000. The stock has a high open interest of 947,040,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹13.32, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.03. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.25%
|3 Months
|50.93%
|6 Months
|89.36%
|YTD
|68.99%
|1 Year
|65.84%
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.35, with a percent change of -1.84 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.84% and the net change is a decrease of 0.25.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 25,033,494 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹13.6.
