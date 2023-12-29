Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares surge on positive trading day

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 13.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.41 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea opened at 13.49 and closed at 13.43. The stock had a high of 13.6 and a low of 13.13. The company's market capitalization is 64,451.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.07, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 46,921,833 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.41, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹13.24

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.41. It has experienced a 1.28 percent increase, with a net change of 0.17.

29 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 46,921,833 shares and closed at a price of 13.43.

