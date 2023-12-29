Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares surge on positive trading day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹13.49 and closed at ₹13.43. The stock had a high of ₹13.6 and a low of ₹13.13. The company's market capitalization is ₹64,451.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.07, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 46,921,833 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.