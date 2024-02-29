Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹15.76 and closed at ₹15.87. The high for the day was ₹16.03, while the low was ₹13.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹66,447.95 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 222,757,755 shares traded.
29 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST
