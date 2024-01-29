Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.91 and closed at ₹14.94. The highest price reached during the day was ₹15.08, while the lowest price was ₹14.36. The market cap of the company stands at ₹71,121.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 59,872,461 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.