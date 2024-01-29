Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -2.21 %. The stock closed at 14.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.61 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.91 and closed at 14.94. The highest price reached during the day was 15.08, while the lowest price was 14.36. The market cap of the company stands at 71,121.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 59,872,461 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea recorded a BSE volume of 59,872,461 shares, with a closing price of 14.94.

