Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 13.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.32 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at 13.4 and closed at 13.35. The highest price it reached during the day was 13.59, while the lowest was 13.11. The market capitalization of the company is 64,646.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.07, and the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 35,688,694 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.32, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹13.28

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.32 with a 0.3% increase. This indicates a net change of 0.04.

29 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Vodafone Idea stock is 13.27, while the high price is 13.45.

29 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea November futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.3

Vodafone Idea's stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 13.35. The bid price is slightly lower at INR 13.3, while the offer price matches the spot price at INR 13.35. There is a higher quantity of shares available for purchase at the bid price, with 1,760,000 shares, compared to 3,360,000 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Vodafone Idea stands at 559,920,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.28, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹13.35

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that its price is 13.28 with a percent change of -0.52. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.52% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.07, indicating a decrease of 0.07 in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.36%
3 Months46.41%
6 Months86.62%
YTD67.72%
1 Year64.6%
29 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.28, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹13.35

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 13.28, with a percent change of -0.52. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.52% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -0.07, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.07 in value. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

29 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 35,688,694 shares. The closing price for the stock was 13.35.

