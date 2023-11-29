Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea sees stock surge

Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at ₹13.4 and closed at ₹13.35. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹13.59, while the lowest was ₹13.11. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,646.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.07, and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 35,688,694 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.