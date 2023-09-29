Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock shows gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 11.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.76 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 11.95 and closed at 12.01 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 12.07 and a low of 11.51. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 56,711.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.45, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 56,086,229 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.76, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹11.65

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.76. It has experienced a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.11, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

29 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.01 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 56,086,229. The closing price for the stock was 12.01.

