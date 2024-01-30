Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets as investors pull out

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 14.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.63 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea opened at 14.74 and closed at 14.61. The stock had a high of 15.2 and a low of 14.61. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 71,559.14 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 37,034,056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.63, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹14.7

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 14.63. It has experienced a decrease of 0.48% in percentage change and a net change of -0.07.

30 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea January futures opened at 14.9 as against previous close of 14.8

Vodafone Idea, a telecom company, has a spot price of 14.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 14.75, while the offer price is 14.8. The offer quantity stands at 1,200,000, while the bid quantity is higher at 2,160,000. The stock has a significant open interest of 1,751,760,000, indicating strong market activity and interest in this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today was 14.61, while the high price reached 14.89.

30 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.64, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹14.7

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that its price is 14.64, which represents a decrease of 0.41% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.06.

30 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.65%
3 Months12.45%
6 Months77.11%
YTD-8.12%
1 Year129.69%
30 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.7, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹14.61

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 14.7. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.09, suggesting a small positive movement. Overall, these figures suggest that there has been a minor upward movement in the Vodafone Idea stock.

30 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea recorded a BSE volume of 37,034,056 shares. The closing price for the stock was 14.61.

