Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets as investors pull out

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹14.74 and closed at ₹14.61. The stock had a high of ₹15.2 and a low of ₹14.61. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹71,559.14 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 37,034,056 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹14.63. It has experienced a decrease of 0.48% in percentage change and a net change of -0.07.
Vodafone Idea, a telecom company, has a spot price of 14.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 14.75, while the offer price is 14.8. The offer quantity stands at 1,200,000, while the bid quantity is higher at 2,160,000. The stock has a significant open interest of 1,751,760,000, indicating strong market activity and interest in this stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today was ₹14.61, while the high price reached ₹14.89.
The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that its price is ₹14.64, which represents a decrease of 0.41% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.06.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.65%
|3 Months
|12.45%
|6 Months
|77.11%
|YTD
|-8.12%
|1 Year
|129.69%
The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹14.7. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.09, suggesting a small positive movement. Overall, these figures suggest that there has been a minor upward movement in the Vodafone Idea stock.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea recorded a BSE volume of 37,034,056 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹14.61.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!