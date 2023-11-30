Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.31 and closed at ₹13.28. The stock reached a high of ₹13.45 and a low of ₹13.16 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹64,451.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.07, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 29,868,737 shares.
The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today was ₹13.02, while the high price was ₹13.29.
Vodafone Idea's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 13.15. The bid price is slightly lower at 13.1, while the offer price matches the spot price at 13.15. The offer quantity is 2,560,000 shares, while the bid quantity is higher at 6,320,000 shares. The open interest for Vodafone Idea stands at 356,400,000 shares.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.16, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.69%
|3 Months
|41.9%
|6 Months
|83.33%
|YTD
|67.09%
|1 Year
|63.98%
The current data shows that the stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.24, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 29,868,737 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹13.28.
