Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 13.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.16 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 13.31 and closed at 13.28. The stock reached a high of 13.45 and a low of 13.16 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 64,451.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.07, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 29,868,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today was 13.02, while the high price was 13.29.

30 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST Vodafone Idea November futures opened at 13.2 as against previous close of 13.25

Vodafone Idea's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 13.15. The bid price is slightly lower at 13.1, while the offer price matches the spot price at 13.15. The offer quantity is 2,560,000 shares, while the bid quantity is higher at 6,320,000 shares. The open interest for Vodafone Idea stands at 356,400,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.16, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹13.24

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.16, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

30 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.69%
3 Months41.9%
6 Months83.33%
YTD67.09%
1 Year63.98%
30 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.24, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹13.28

The current data shows that the stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.24, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 29,868,737 shares. The closing price for the stock was 13.28.

