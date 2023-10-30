Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹10.68 and closed at ₹10.73 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹11.04, while the lowest price was ₹10.66. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹52,963.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.45, and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 42,869,372 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of ₹10.81. There has been a 0.64% decline in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.07. This indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.17%
|3 Months
|35.4%
|6 Months
|56.83%
|YTD
|37.97%
|1 Year
|26.74%
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹10.88, which represents a 1.4% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹0.15.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a volume of 42,869,372 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹10.73.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!