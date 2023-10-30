Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 10.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.81 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 10.68 and closed at 10.73 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 11.04, while the lowest price was 10.66. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 52,963.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.45, and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 42,869,372 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.81, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹10.88

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of 10.81. There has been a 0.64% decline in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.07. This indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.

30 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.17%
3 Months35.4%
6 Months56.83%
YTD37.97%
1 Year26.74%
30 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.88, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹10.73

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 10.88, which represents a 1.4% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.15.

30 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹10.73 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a volume of 42,869,372 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 10.73.

